Woods caught six of nine targets for 81 yards in Sunday's 34-0 win over the Cardinals.

Woods leads the Rams with 18 targets through two weeks, slightly ahead of Brandin Cooks (17) and Cooper Kupp (15), with Todd Gurley (eight) a distant fourth. Given the lack of pass-game involvement from the team's tight ends, Jared Goff should be able to keep all four of the aforementioned players involved on a regular basis. Woods does get a tough matchup in a Week 3 home game against the Chargers, and his possession role arguably leaves him with a lower weekly ceiling than Cooks or Kupp.