Rams' Robert Woods: Carted off field Sunday

Woods was carted to the locker room with an undisclosed injury near the end of Sunday's 24-7 loss at Minnesota, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

Woods led the Rams across the board in receiving Sunday, posting eight catches (on 11 targets) for 81 yards. He has back-to-back performances with eight receptions, but it won't mean much if he emerged from the game with a serious ailment. Expect the Rams to touch on Woods' status in the near future.