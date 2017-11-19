Rams' Robert Woods: Carted off field Sunday
Woods was carted to the locker room with an undisclosed injury near the end of Sunday's 24-7 loss at Minnesota, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.
Woods led the Rams across the board in receiving Sunday, posting eight catches (on 11 targets) for 81 yards. He has back-to-back performances with eight receptions, but it won't mean much if he emerged from the game with a serious ailment. Expect the Rams to touch on Woods' status in the near future.
More News
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...