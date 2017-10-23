Rams' Robert Woods: Catches five passes in blowout win

Woods caught five of seven targets for 59 yards during Sunday's 33-0 win over Arizona.

Woods has recorded five receptions in each of the past three games for 195 yards. His role in the passing attack provides a reliable floor for deep settings, and the receiver's week-to-week consistency shouldn't go unnoticed. While he leads the Rams in receptions (27) and receiving yards (381), Woods still hasn't scored a touchdown this season and offers limited upside. It's worth noting that Los Angeles is on its bye in Week 8.