Rams' Robert Woods: Catches five passes in blowout win

Woods caught five of seven targets for 59 yards during Sunday's 33-0 win over Arizona.

Woods has recorded five receptions in each of the past three games for 195 yards. His role in the passing attack provides a reliable floor for deep settings, and the receiver's week-to-week consistency shouldn't go unnoticed. While he leads the Rams in receptions (27) and receiving yards (381), Woods still hasn't scored a touchdown this season and offers limited upside. It's worth noting that Los Angeles is on its bye in Week 8.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers

    Week 7 Rankings Breakdown

    With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...