Woods caught nine of 14 targets for 142 yards during Saturday's 26-13 loss to Atlanta in the wild-card round.

The California native and three-year standout at USC had his best professional season in 2017 with the Rams, and he also impressed in Saturday's unfortunate playoff loss. Woods became quarterback Jared Goff's primary target this season, as the fifth-year receiver recorded 56 receptions, 781 yards and five touchdowns through just 12 games. With Sammy Watkins headed for unrestricted free agency, there's potential for even more targets to be available for Woods next season. He owns the potential to be a PPR star with head coach Sean McVay having another year to fine-tune his offensive attack.