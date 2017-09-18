Rams' Robert Woods: Catches single pass in Week 2
Woods caught just one of his four targets for eight yards during Sunday's 27-20 overtime loss to Washington.
This was a discouraging showing from Woods after he hauled in passes for 27- and 21- yard gains last week. While Woods played 45 of 50 offensive snaps, quarterback Jared Goff targeted nine different receivers Sunday, so Woods projects to remain an unreliable fantasy option until proven otherwise.
