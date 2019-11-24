Rams' Robert Woods: Clear of injury report

Woods (personal) doesn't have an injury designation for Monday's game against the Ravens, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Coach Sean McVay didn't fully confirm Woods' availability for Week 12 earlier Saturday, per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com, but the fact he isn't listed on the final injury report in any capacity indicates the wideout should play. The 27-year-old was a late scratch for last Sunday's win over the Bears due to a family issue, but he was never listed on this week's injury report. Brandin Cooks (concussion) is also set to return, bringing the Rams' receiving corps back to full strength.