Rams' Robert Woods: Cleared to return Sunday
Woods (shoulder) isn't listed on the Rams' final injury report for Sunday's game in Seattle, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Woods answered any questions about his Week 15 availability when he upgraded from limited participation Wednesday to full participation Friday. Cooper Kupp and Sammy Watkins both thrived during his three-game absence, but Woods should nonetheless step back in as quarterback Jared Goff's most trusted target. Woods will face a banged up Seattle defense that was just picked apart by Jacksonville's Blake Bortles a week earlier.
