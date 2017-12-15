Rams' Robert Woods: Cleared to return
Woods (shoulder) is not on the final injury report for Sunday's game in Seattle, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Woods answered any questions about his Week 15 availability when he upgraded from limited participation Wednesday to full participation Friday. Cooper Kupp and Sammy Watkins both thrived during his three-game absence, but Woods nonetheless figures to step back in as Jared Goff's most trusted target, facing a banged up Seattle defense that was just picked apart by Blake Bortles.
