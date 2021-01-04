Woods secured four of seven targets for 36 receiving yards during Sunday's 18-7 win against the Cardinals.

Los Angeles presented a balanced passing attack with John Wolford stepping in at quarterback for the injured Jared Goff (thumb). There were five different Rams to post three or four receptions and 29-plus receiving yards Sunday afternoon, while most of Woods' production came from a 27-yard first-quarter reception deep down the right sideline. Even with Cooper Kupp out for Week 17 because of a reserve/COVID-19 list designation, Woods otherwise endured a quiet outing in the season finale. A wild-card matchup against the Seahawks will be challenging, with either Goff or Wolford under center. Seattle has held opponents under 240 passing yards in seven of its past eight games, surrendering the NFL's sixth-lowest total of receiving yards to opposing WRs during that span.