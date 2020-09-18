Coach Sean McVay said Thursday that the Rams expect to sign Woods to a contract extension "very shortly," Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

McVay said that the Rams are working towards "something similar" to the three-year, $48 million contract Cooper Kupp received earlier this month for Woods. In a Thursday video conference with reporters, Woods himself said that he hopes to have an agreement finalized before suiting up against Eagles on Sunday. The 28-year-old, who compiled six catches for 105 receiving yards in Los Angeles' season opener, is currently under contract through 2021 and set to earn a $9 million base salary next year.