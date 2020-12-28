Woods caught four of nine targets for 48 yards and gained one yard on two carries during Sunday's 20-9 loss to the Seahawks.

Woods finished second on the team in targets on the day but struggled to connect with Jared Goff (thumb), who continued a poor recent run of form. He did little of note outside his long gain of 19 yards and is now averaging just 45.3 yards per game over the last three, despite facing two of the most porous pass defenses in the NFL during that stretch. Woods is at an even 900 receiving yards for the season and will look to add to his numbers next Sunday in a favorable matchup against the Cardinals.