Coach Sean McVay said Woods (thigh) didn't take part in Wednesday's practice as a precautionary measure, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Woods continues to be peppered with targets on a weekly basis, but he remains 204 yards short of a third consecutive 1,000-yard campaign. Now with a health concern to tend to, his practice reps may be capped all week to make sure he's set for Sunday's game versus the Jets. In fact, McVay doesn't believe Woods' thigh injury will impact his availability for Week 15.