Woods participated in voluntary OTAs and even made an effort to sit next to new Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford during film sessions, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Stafford hasn't had many chances to practice with Woods and fellow wide receiver Cooper Kupp, but it sounds like all parties are prioritizing development of the quarterback-receiver relationships. Woods even recorded pieces of his own film study to send to Stafford, helping the veteran QB understand when his new wideout will expect to see the ball on certain routes. Woods has been impressed with Stafford's attention to detail so far, and the two figure to take plenty of reps together later this summer at training camp. Woods is working on three straight seasons with 86 or more catches and 1,000 or more total yards, though his 2020 marks of 58.5 receiving yards per game and 10.4 yards per catch were the worst he's posted in four years with the Rams. Swapping out Jared Goff for Stafford should help Woods regain some of his pre-2020 efficiency, especially if he sees a few more intermediate and deep throws. Woods' average target depth dropped to 6.7 yards in 2020, down from 11.4 in 2018 and 8.4 in 2019.