Woods brought in seven of his 13 targets for 61 yards in Sunday's 15-6 loss to the Bears.

Woods was the only Rams offensive player to post a usable fantasy stat line in what was an otherwise forgettable game. The veteran dominated the target share with 13, while no other Rams receiver saw more than seven. Woods has directly benefited from the loss of Cooper Kupp (knee), averaging 10.6 targets in the three games since his teammate was shut down. Brandin Cooks offers the highest upside, but Woods provides a higher floor and better PPR value heading into Week 15's tasty matchup against the Eagles' sorry secondary.