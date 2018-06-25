Rams' Robert Woods: Expects more in 2018
Woods said the Rams passing game has made big improvements from last year, ESPN.com's Lindsey Thiry reports.
The Rams went worst-to-first in scoring from 2016 to 2017, and Woods believes the offense can be even better after another full offseason working with QB Jared Goff. The 26-year-old unexpectedly emerged as Goff's top option last year, catching 47 of 70 targets for 703 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games before a shoulder injury limited his late-season impact. Woods bounced back with nine catches for 142 yards in a playoff loss to the Falcons, and he's subsequently been healthy throughout the offseason. Brandin Cooks figures to get more looks than Sammy Watkins did, but it won't come as a total surprise if Woods challenges for the team lead in targets. Cooper Kupp and Todd Gurley are also viable candidates for triple-digit targets, considering tight ends accounted for only 17 percent of the team total last year.
