Woods (shoulder) expects to put an end to a three-game absence and suit up Sunday at Seattle, Vincent Bonsignore of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The Rams' medical staff must clear Woods before he can return, but he's been listed as limited on the team's last two injury reports, indicating he's closing in on his goal. Sandwiched between those reports was a questionable designation for Week 14 against the Eagles, something he may be able to avoid if he turns in a full practice Thursday and/or Friday.