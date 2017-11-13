Rams' Robert Woods: Explodes again

Woods caught eight of 10 targets for 171 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 33-7 win over the Texans.

Coming off the first multi-score game of his career, Woods was quiet in the first half but dominant after the break. He got behind the Houston defense for a 94-yard score early in the second half, and then added three more catches (including a 12-yard touchdown) by the end of the third quarter. Woods finished as the team leader in every receiving category for a second straight week, with his four scores over the past two games equaling his total from his previous 34 appearances (dating back to the start of 2015). While he won't keep producing this far beyond his talent level, Woods clearly has the trust of Sean McVay and Jared Goff, which makes the former Bill the unquestioned No. 1 target for the NFL's highest-scoring team. It should also be noted that the past two weeks didn't just come out of nowhere, as Woods previously topped the 50-yard mark in Weeks 1, 3, 5, 6, and 7. He figures to stay heavily involved, albeit in a tougher matchup, when the Rams travel to Minnesota in Week 11.