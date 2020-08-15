Woods is eager to ink a long-term extension and remain with the Rams, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN reports.

The 28-year-old receiver is coming off his second consecutive 1,000-yard campaign and projects to remain a go-to target for quarterback Jared Goff. With Brandin Cooks shipped off to Houston, Woods' role in the passing attack could even expand, and there should also be positive regression ahead of last season's two touchdowns -- Woods had 11 through 28 games over his first two seasons with the Rams. Still, Los Angeles has plenty of weapons, and Woods profiles as more of a possession receiver than big-play threat. As a result, it's probably best to target him as a high-floor asset. Additionally, barring injury, he should prove to be one of the safest mid-round receivers available.