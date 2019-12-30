Rams' Robert Woods: Finds end zone against Cards

Woods caught seven of his 12 targets for 67 yards and a touchdown and added a nine-yard rush during Sunday's 31-24 win over Arizona.

The solid Week 17 showing positioned Woods above 1,000 receiving yards for the second consecutive season, and he also finished with a career-high 90 receptions. However, the seven-year veteran only found the end zone twice all season, and those touchdowns didn't come until Weeks 14 and 17. Los Angeles has all four of its top receivers under contract for the 2020 campaign, so Woods should once again be heavily involved in the Rams' passing attack, and he's probably a candidate for statistical correction in the touchdown column.