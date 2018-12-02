Rams' Robert Woods: Finds end zone in win
Woods brought in five of nine targets for 67 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' 30-16 win over the Lions on Sunday. He also rushed twice for 11 yards.
Woods paced Rams pass catchers in receptions, receiving yardage and targets, and he also accounted for Jared Goff's sole passing touchdown of the afternoon with an eight-yard scoring grab in the second quarter. The veteran wideout now has touchdowns in back-to-back games for the second time this season and has logged at least seven targets in seven of his last eight contests. Woods figures to continue playing a prominent role in a Week 14 Sunday night showdown against the Bears.
