Rams' Robert Woods: Formally ruled out for Week 13

Woods (shoulder) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Rams head coach Sean McVay heavily implied Thursday that Woods would miss his second consecutive game, so the wideout's Week 13 absence won't come as a blindside to fantasy owners. McVay also intimated that the Rams' Dec. 17 game in Seattle was the most realistic date for Woods' return, but the team will wait and see what Woods is able to do in practice next week before deciding his fate for the Week 14 matchup with the Eagles. It's expected that the Rams will primarily feature Sammy Watkins, Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds in three-receiver sets until Woods is able to play again.