Woods hauled in five of seven targets, racking up 70 receiving yards during Sunday's 29-27 win against Green Bay.

Though Woods has gone scoreless over the past four weeks, he's maintained steady production in accounting for five-plus catches and 70 or more receiving yards in seven straight games. The fifth-year man has been a security blanket on short to intermediate routes for quarterback Jared Goff, leading Los Angeles with 8.1 targets per game in 2018. Week 9 brings a clash of NFC titans as the Rams take on New Orleans, providing Woods with an opportunity to carve up a Saints defense that's allowed 245 or more passing yards in every game this season.