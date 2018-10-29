Rams' Robert Woods: Fourth-straight game without a touchdown
Woods hauled in five of seven targets, racking up 70 receiving yards during Sunday's 29-27 win against Green Bay.
Though Woods has gone scoreless over the past four weeks, he's maintained steady production in accounting for five-plus catches and 70 or more receiving yards in seven straight games. The fifth-year man has been a security blanket on short to intermediate routes for quarterback Jared Goff, leading Los Angeles with 8.1 targets per game in 2018. Week 9 brings a clash of NFC titans as the Rams take on New Orleans, providing Woods with an opportunity to carve up a Saints defense that's allowed 245 or more passing yards in every game this season.
More News
-
Rams' Robert Woods: Totals 84 scrimmage yards versus 49ers•
-
Rams' Robert Woods: Tops century mark again•
-
Rams' Robert Woods: Racks up 145 yards from scrimmage•
-
Rams' Robert Woods: Another 100-yard effort in win•
-
Rams' Robert Woods: Scores twice against Chargers•
-
Rams' Robert Woods: Bounces back against Cardinals•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...