Woods caught three of five targets for 22 yards and rushed four times for 23 yards, but lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown in Monday night's 24-10 win over the Bears.

Woods not only posted his lowest reception and receiving yardage totals since Week 2, but also cost his team points by coughing up an end-around during the fourth quarter. Fortunately for Woods, though, he gained 25 yards on a rush earlier in the game, at least salvaging some value. Overall, however, the wideout has notched under 50 scrimmage yards in three of his last four games, hurting his stock in advance of Week 8's trip to play the Dolphins.