Woods caught eight of 13 targets for 70 yards and added 16 yards on two carries during Sunday's 30-27 win over Carolina.

After dominating defenses for much of 2018, even without talented slotman Cooper Kupp, some fans might have rightly wondered from whom Kupp would siphon targets. It wasn't Woods, who led the squad in catches, targets, and yards Sunday. The Rams have a ton of weapons and so usage will likely vary weekly based on matchup, but Woods figures to continue to be Jared Goff's security blanket. Speaking of Goff, the recent recipient of a shiny new contract was a little sluggish in the debut, obviously impacting all of Los Angeles' targets. After a preseason in which most starters sat, the poor start could be the product of shaking off some rust, but developments to the contrary will be worth monitoring.