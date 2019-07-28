Rams' Robert Woods: Gets decent pay raise
The Rams and Woods agreed to an altered contract Saturday, with an additional $1 million to his base salary for the 2019 season and a fully guaranteed $2 million roster bonus in 2020, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
In two seasons with the Rams and coach Sean McVay, Woods has put up per-16 marks of 81 catches (on 123 targets) for 1,143 yards and six touchdowns. On top of his contributions as a receiver, he added another 169 yards and a TD on the ground in 28 appearances. Thus, he's deserving of a raise on a contract that previously had an average annual value of $6.8 million per year. Expect Woods and Brandin Cooks to welcome back slot man Cooper Kupp (knee) in the Rams' standard 11 personnel grouping this fall.
More News
-
Rams' Robert Woods: Not worried about contract•
-
Rams' Robert Woods: Totals 70 receiving yards•
-
Rams' Robert Woods: Limited in SB-clinching win•
-
Rams' Robert Woods: Team's leading receiver in win•
-
Rams' Robert Woods: Quiet in regular-season finale•
-
Rams' Robert Woods: Strikes through ground and air•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Green hurt, Tate suspended, Riddick cut
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the injury for A.J. Green, as well as Golden Tate's suspension, Theo...
-
2019 rankings, sleepers: Pick Westbrook
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football strategy: Wait for a QB
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Drafting QBs in a Superflex mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 12-team Superflex mock draft, including one team that went...
-
ADP Risers and Fallers
Chances are, you aren't drafting for a few weeks. That's good, you've got time. Get a sense...
-
2019 Fantasy Strength of Schedule
Who's got an easy schedule in 2019? Whose September might make you rethink putting your trust...