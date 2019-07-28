The Rams and Woods agreed to an altered contract Saturday, with an additional $1 million to his base salary for the 2019 season and a fully guaranteed $2 million roster bonus in 2020, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

In two seasons with the Rams and coach Sean McVay, Woods has put up per-16 marks of 81 catches (on 123 targets) for 1,143 yards and six touchdowns. On top of his contributions as a receiver, he added another 169 yards and a TD on the ground in 28 appearances. Thus, he's deserving of a raise on a contract that previously had an average annual value of $6.8 million per year. Expect Woods and Brandin Cooks to welcome back slot man Cooper Kupp (knee) in the Rams' standard 11 personnel grouping this fall.