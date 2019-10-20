Rams' Robert Woods: Gets right against Falcons

Woods caught five of seven targets for 80 receiving yards, and added a six-yard rush during Sunday's 37-10 win against the Falcons.

Last week against San Francisco's No. 1 pass defense, Woods was held without a catch for the first time since the start of the 2018 season. In Week 7, however, he faced a Falcons defense that entered the weekend conceding greater than 270 yards per game through the air, and cashed in with his second-highest receiving output of the year. Woods has a strong chance to continue providing value in Week 8, taking on a Bengals defense that gave up 27 points and more than 470 yards of total offense to Jacksonville on Sunday.