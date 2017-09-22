Rams' Robert Woods: Goes over 100-yard mark in win
Woods brought in six of seven targets for 108 yards in Thursday's 41-39 win over the 49ers.
Although he was somewhat overshadowed by current and former teammate Sammy Watkins' performance, Woods was stellar in his own right, going over the 100-yard mark for the first time as a Ram. Woods brought in a season-long 31-yard reception in the process and also contributed an impressive 25-yard catch-and-run late in the third quarter on a play in which Jared Goff left the pocket to find him. The veteran receiver is likely to continue benefitting from the defensive attention that Watkins is sure to draw, leaving him poised to potentially generate the best production of his career if he can remain healthy. He'll look to build on Thursday's effort against the Cowboys in Week 4.
