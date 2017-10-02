Rams' Robert Woods: Grabs two receptions in Week 4
Woods caught two of his six targets for 17 yards during Sunday's 35-30 win over Dallas.
Lost in Woods' stat line was a touchdown catch that was overturned, which would have given him consecutive strong fantasy showings had the call stood. Instead, Sunday stands as a stern reminder that he's a volatile fantasy asset with a low floor. Quarterback Jared Goff is spreading the ball around through the air, and head coach Sean McVay is leaning on the running game to move the chains. It's not an ideal fantasy setup for Woods, and he's probably best viewed as a risky starting option in the majority of settings.
More News
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...