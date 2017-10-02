Rams' Robert Woods: Grabs two receptions in Week 4

Woods caught two of his six targets for 17 yards during Sunday's 35-30 win over Dallas.

Lost in Woods' stat line was a touchdown catch that was overturned, which would have given him consecutive strong fantasy showings had the call stood. Instead, Sunday stands as a stern reminder that he's a volatile fantasy asset with a low floor. Quarterback Jared Goff is spreading the ball around through the air, and head coach Sean McVay is leaning on the running game to move the chains. It's not an ideal fantasy setup for Woods, and he's probably best viewed as a risky starting option in the majority of settings.