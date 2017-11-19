Rams' Robert Woods: Has arm in sling
Woods' left arm was in a sling after Sunday's 24-7 defeat in Minnesota, Lindsey Thiry of the Los Angeles Times reports.
In the waning minutes of the contest, Woods was carted from the field with an unknown injury. The use of a sling could mean the ailment ranges from his wrist to his shoulder. As the Rams' No. 1 wideout, the team will likely update his status in a prompt fashion. That said, it can wait until the first injury report of the week, so his upcoming availability won't necessarily be relayed soon.
