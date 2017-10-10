Rams' Robert Woods: Hauls in five passes

Woods caught five of eight targets for 66 yards, and he rushed once for eight yards during Sunday's 16-10 loss to Seattle.

While the first-year Ram continues to be heavily involved in the offense, Woods has failed to translate his opportunities into much fantasy success. He's caught 17 of 30 targets for 252 yards for the campaign but still doesn't have a touchdown. There is some PPR value with upcoming bye weeks shortening the player pool, but expectations should remain in check for Woods. He shouldn't be viewed as a reliable option in most settings.