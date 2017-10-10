Rams' Robert Woods: Hauls in five passes
Woods caught five of eight targets for 66 yards, and he rushed once for eight yards during Sunday's 16-10 loss to Seattle.
While the first-year Ram continues to be heavily involved in the offense, Woods has failed to translate his opportunities into much fantasy success. He's caught 17 of 30 targets for 252 yards for the campaign but still doesn't have a touchdown. There is some PPR value with upcoming bye weeks shortening the player pool, but expectations should remain in check for Woods. He shouldn't be viewed as a reliable option in most settings.
More News
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire Priorities
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham or Charles Clay? Looking for some running back depth?...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
MNF breakdown: McKinnon steps up
Miss Monday Night Football? Chris Towers has all the details from a surprisingly compelling...
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...