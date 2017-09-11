Rams' Robert Woods: Hauls in three catches
Woods caught three of five targets for 53 yards during Sunday's win over Indianapolis.
The Los Angeles defense wrapped this game up early, and quarterback Jared Goff put the offense in cruise control to the detriment of the passing attack. Woods caught a 21-yard reception on the first drive, and then hauled in another 27-yard catch on the first drive of the second half. While the final stat line isn't overly encouraging (or relevant in most fantasy settings), it's clear that Woods will be a primary target in the passing game. Additionally, it was nice to see Goff connect with him downfield.
