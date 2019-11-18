Play

Rams' Robert Woods: Held out for personal reasons

Woods is inactive for the Rams' Sunday night matchup with the Bears due to a personal issue, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

It's still not exactly clear why Woods will not play Sunday night, but his absence is not injury-related. Woods' status will be updated again when more information is released.

