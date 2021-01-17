Woods recorded eight receptions on 10 targets for for 48 yards in the Rams' divisional-round loss to the Packers.

Woods was peppered with targets and led the team in receptions, though he was unable to break loose for any big gains. His longest reception of the contest went for 19 yards, though he had no gain longer than eight yards thereafter. Despite the disappointing close to the campaign, Woods racked up 129 targets during the regular season. He converted that opportunity into 90 receptions, 936 yards and six touchdowns. Heading into 2021, Woods will remain with the Rams and has proven to have a stable production profile since joining the team in 2017.