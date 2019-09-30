Play

Rams' Robert Woods: Huge game in wild loss

Woods caught 13 of 15 targets for 164 yards in Sunday's 55-40 loss to the Buccaneers.

The Rams found themselves in an early 21-0 hole, forcing Jared Goff to air it out the rest of the afternoon with Woods being his top option -- the catches and yards led the team, while he tied Cooper Kupp for the lead in targets. Woods had a relatively modest 143 receiving yards coming into Week 4, but he's now right back on pace for his second straight 1,200-yard campaign.

