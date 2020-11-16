Woods caught five of six targets for 33 yards and had a three-yard carry during Sunday's 23-16 win over Seattle.

This was an uncharacteristically poor showing from the veteran receiver, as Woods has typically been a reliable fantasy contributor for managers in 2020. However, it's worth noting with just 469 receiving yards through nine games, he has a long way to go to match his numbers from the previous two seasons (1,134 and 1,219 receiving yards, respectively). Two rushing scores have been a noticeable help. The Los Angeles offense is loaded with weapons, and Woods isn't being leaned on as much as in years past, so both his production ceiling and floor should probably be projected lower moving forward.