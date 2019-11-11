Rams' Robert Woods: Just misses century mark

Woods caught seven of 11 targets for 95 yards in Sunday's 17-12 loss to the Steelers.

With Brandin Cooks (concussion) out and Cooper Kupp effectively neutralized by the Pittsburgh secondary, Woods was Jared Goff's most reliable remaining option, and he led the Rams in receiving yards. It's only the third time this season he's seen double-digit targets, and after catching 11 TD passes over the prior two campaigns Woods has yet to haul one in this year, although he does have a rushing touchdown. He'll have a hard time snapping that drought in Week 11 against a stingy and desperate Bears secondary.