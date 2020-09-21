Woods caught just two of five targets for 14 yards and ran three times for 19 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 37-19 win over Philadelphia.

This was an uncharacteristic showing from Woods, especially after collecting 105 receiving yards in the season opener. However, the touchdown saved his fantasy day, and the 28-year-old receiver should return to being more involved in the passing attack in Week 3. While Woods is definitely a tier or two behind the top fantasy wide receivers, his production floor is high, and he's also proven to be one of the more reliable weekly contributors during his tenure with the Rams.