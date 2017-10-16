Rams' Robert Woods: Leads team in receiving
Woods caught five of seven targets for 70 yards in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Jaguars.
Woods has drawn at least six targets in four straight games, catching five or more passes for 66 or more yards in three of those contests. He led the Rams in receptions, targets and receiving yards Sunday, while Sammy Watkins continued his dreadful slump with only one catch for 11 yards on four looks. While no match for his speedy teammate when it comes to raw talent, Woods is proving to be the most consistent part of the Rams' receiving corps. The Rams return home to face the Cardinals in Week 7, potentially giving Woods a favorable matchup if Patrick Peterson (quad) doesn't play or primarily covers Watkins.
