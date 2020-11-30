Woods caught seven of 12 targets for 80 yards and carried once for eight yards during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the 49ers.

With Cooper Kupp struggling, it was Woods who led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards. He has now reached the 80-yard mark in three of his last four games and is back on pace to flirt with 1,000 yards for the season, despite a few rough outings along the way. Woods will look to continue his recent success next Sunday against a Cardinals team he torched for 239 yards on 20 catches over two meetings last season.