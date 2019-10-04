Rams' Robert Woods: Modest output in loss

Woods secured five of nine targets for 48 yards in the Rams' 30-29 loss to the Seahawks on Thursday.

Woods couldn't come close to replicating his massive 13-catch, 164-yard performance versus the Buccaneers four days earlier, but he did check in third in receptions, receiving yardage and targets on the night for the Rams. The veteran's normal range of production sits somewhere between his numbers from the last two games, making him one of the more reliable week-to-week options for fantasy purposes, albeit with relatively capped upside. He'll look to boost his numbers back up across the board in a tough Week 6 matchup against the 49ers a week from Sunday.