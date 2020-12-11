Woods secured five of eight targets for 32 yards in the Rams' 24-3 win over the Patriots on Thursday night. He also netted minus-1 yard on one carry.

With Jared Goff throwing for just 137 yards on 25 pass attempts, Woods unsurprisingly had one of his quieter games of the campaign. The veteran did tie Cooper Kupp for the team lead in receptions, but he checked in under the 40-yard mark for the sixth time in 13 games. Woods certainly has the talent to bounce back in any given week, however, and a Week 15 matchup against the vulnerable Jets secondary on Sunday, Dec. 20 could well prompt one of his stronger fantasy performances.