Woods brought in both his targets for 33 yards and rushed once for nine yards in the Rams' 27-9 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Woods saw a notable drop in workload after logging 15 touches in Week 1 against the Panthers, but a likely in-game adjustment of offensive strategy by coach Sean McVay once Drew Brees exited the game for the Saints with a hand injury had a part to play. The Rams were not forced to be as aggressive with Teddy Bridgewater under center for New Orleans, helping lead to a disappointing fantasy performance for Woods that featured his lowest touch total since joining the Rams in 2017. The veteran wideout will look to bounce back to his usual level of involvement versus the Browns in Week 3.