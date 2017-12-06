Head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Woods (shoulder) doesn't have a precise timetable for a return, Lindsey Thiry of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Last Thursday, McVay predicted Woods may be able to play Week 14, but Dec. 17 at Seattle was the more likely date for his next appearance. McVay seems to have changed his tune slightly regarding the Rams' No. 1 wide receiver, who has yet to take part in practice since injuring his left shoulder Week 11. Furthering the narrative was Woods' listing as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report, per Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News. Ideally, Woods will get the all-clear at some point before the postseason begins, but it remains to be seen when he'll reach 100 percent.