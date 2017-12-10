Rams' Robert Woods: Not expected to play Sunday
Woods (shoulder) is not expected to play Sunday against the Eagles, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Woods is expected to return the following week, according to the report. Woods is questionable on the official injury report after he returned to practice Friday on a limited basis. It was thought he'd miss this week before returning to practice Friday, but it sounds like the team will hold him out. Still, this report isn't official and a final decision may not be available until the Rams release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.
