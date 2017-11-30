Rams' Robert Woods: Not practicing yet
Woods (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Speaking last Monday, head coach Sean McVay said the Rams were preparing for Woods to miss multiple games. Sammy Watkins, Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds (ankle) all stepped up with productive outings in Woods' absence during Sunday's 26-20 win over New Orleans, but the latter is now hampered by an injury of his own. Assuming Woods isn't ready, the Rams likely will turn to some combination of Pharoh Cooper and Tavon Austin to take on extra snaps if Reynolds can't play in Sunday's game against the Cardinals. It would seem Woods is targeting a return Week 14 or 15, though he hasn't officially been ruled out for Sunday.
