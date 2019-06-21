Woods is confident he will eventually receive a contract to match his performance, Gary Klein of The Los Angeles Times reports. "I go out and compete every single day, and work to be the best," Woods said. "And I just think my play will show it all. I feel like I will get what I deserve."

The Rams were criticized for signing Woods to a five-year, $34 million deal during the 2017 offseason, but it's now one of the top bargains in the league apart from rookie contracts. The 27-year-old has averaged 71.4 receiving yards per game and 9.3 yards per target in 28 regular-season appearances for Los Angeles, adding 26 catches for 314 yards in four playoff games. In addition to a career-high mark of 1,219 receiving yards, Woods supplemented his 2018 production with 19 carries for 157 yards and a touchdown. His size and speed are right around league-average for a wide receiver, but his route running, reliable hands (three drops last year) and strong work after the catch (5.1 YAC per reception) make him a perfect fit alongside speed demon Brandin Cooks in coach Sean McVay's offense. The return of Cooper Kupp (knee) shouldn't be a problem, considering Woods averaged 85.5 receiving yards and scored three TDs in Kupp's eight appearances last year. Woods sounds confident that his contract will be addressed next offseason, if not sooner.