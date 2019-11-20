Rams' Robert Woods: Not yet back with team
Coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Woods (personal) has not returned to the team, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Woods is dealing with a personal family matter, and no timetable for his return to team facilities has been disclosed. He sat out Week 11's win over the Bears. The Rams' first injury report ahead of Monday's tilt against the Ravens will be released Thursday, but clarity on Woods' situation may not realistically arrive until later in the week. On a positive note for Los Angeles, Branding Cooks (concussion) is on track to retake the field Week 12, according to Thiry.
