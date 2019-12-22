Rams' Robert Woods: Paces pass catchers in loss

Woods secured eight of 11 targets for 117 yards and rushed twice for six yards in the Rams' 34-31 loss to the 49ers on Saturday.

Woods turned in a valiant effort in the loss that officially eliminated the Rams from playoff contention, pacing the team in receiving yardage and co-leading it in targets. The veteran secured his second straight 1,000-yard season with his performance, which also marked his third 100-yard game of the campaign. Woods has seen no fewer than nine targets in any of the last six contests, and he'll look to finish off the season on a positive note against the Cardinals' vulnerable secondary in Week 17.