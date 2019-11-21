Rams' Robert Woods: Present for practice
Coach Sean McVay said Woods (personal) has rejoined the team and will participate Thursday in the Rams' first practice of Week 12, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Though Woods is back in the fold, McVay merely said, "We'll see," when asked if the wideout would be available for Monday's game against the Ravens. Woods stepped away from the team shortly before the Week 11 win over the Bears to tend to the family matter, so the Rams may want to see him put in at least a couple full practices during the current week before deciding on his status for gameday. If both Woods and Brandin Cooks (concussion) are deemed available versus Baltimore, the Rams would have their full receiving corps intact for the first time since Week 8.
