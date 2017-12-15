Woods (shoulder) practiced in a full capacity Thursday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

In just one week, Woods earned a questionable designation for Week 14 with a limited practice (though he ultimately missed his third game in a row), named a candidate to return by head coach Sean McVay on Monday and logged every rep in a single session. Due to the lengthy layoff between appearances, the Rams may not disclose Woods' availability until 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. On the other hand, he could enter the weekend without any sort of tag, giving fantasy owners enough confidence to roll with the fifth-year wide receiver.